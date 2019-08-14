|
Fitchburg
Christopher J. Kosa, 59 died Friday, August 9, 2019 after a short illness.
He leaves his father, William L. Kosa Sr and four brothers, William L Kosa Jr, Edwin P. Kosa, Jeffery M. Kosa and Daniel S. Kosa.
Chris was born in Leominster on December 30, 1959, a son of the late Loraine (Larson) Kosa. He is also predeceased by his wife Melody Kosa.
He returned to Fitchburg from California after Melody's passing. Chris loved life and his family. Everyone who knew Chris liked him, he was funny and strong. He will be missed by all his family and friends.
At Chris's request there are no calling hours or funeral services.
