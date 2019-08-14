Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Christopher Kosa
Christopher Kosa


1959 - 2019
Christopher Kosa Obituary
Fitchburg

Christopher J. Kosa, 59 died Friday, August 9, 2019 after a short illness.

He leaves his father, William L. Kosa Sr and four brothers, William L Kosa Jr, Edwin P. Kosa, Jeffery M. Kosa and Daniel S. Kosa.

Chris was born in Leominster on December 30, 1959, a son of the late Loraine (Larson) Kosa. He is also predeceased by his wife Melody Kosa.

He returned to Fitchburg from California after Melody's passing. Chris loved life and his family. Everyone who knew Chris liked him, he was funny and strong. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

At Chris's request there are no calling hours or funeral services.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg has been entrusted with Christopher's care.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019
