Marie Claire Jeannette (Dion) Fellows, "Claire", 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She had resided at Keystone Center for the past 4 years where she received loving and compassionate care. Claire was the loving wife of Walter E. Fellows, Jr., who pre-deceased her in March 2000. Walter and Claire were married in February 1949 while Walter was a Seaman in the United States Navy. They made many longtime friends through their Navy Family during his 20 years of service. They hosted many Friday night sing-a-longs at their home with friends and family.
Claire was born in Fitchburg, the last of 7 children of Gideon and Cordelia (Boucher) Dion. Growing up in Fitchburg in her early years, she lived in Leominster for most of her life, after traveling with her husband while in the Navy. Claire was a member of St. Anna's Church.
Claire was an extraordinary seamstress and also crochetedbeautiful blankets for family and extended family members. She liked working in her garden and caring for her flower beds. Claire was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She also spent thousands of hours dutifully watching her granddaughters' sports events, especially softball. Whether travel ball, Lassie League, or Leominster High School, Claire would sit front and center on the sidelines cheering every player. If she didn't know their name, she would cheer them by number. "Great hit #7! Great catch #8! What a dive #49!"
Claire is survived by her beloved only child, Bill Fellows & his wife Amy of Leominster, and her grandchildren; Rebecca Fellows of Los Angeles, Amanda and Andrea Fellows of Leominster, Michelle and Timothy Mulkern of Worcester. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Lionel & Edward and her sisters Rose, Betty, Doris & Anita.
Calling hours will be private with a service to be held at a later date. Claire will be placed next to her husband at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 100 North Pkwy., Worcester, MA 01605 or online at act.alz.org/donate.
Arrangements under the care of Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA.
Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
View the online memorial for Claire Fellows
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 24, 2020.