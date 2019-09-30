|
Claire G. (Girouard) Lavoie, 97, passed away at U Mass Memorial Hospital, Worcester after a brief illness. Her husband of 49 years, Robert A. Lavoie, predeceased her in 1997. She was born in Fitchburg, June 23, 1922 to Joseph and Celanire (Caron) Girouard and graduated from St Bernard's Central Catholic High School in 1940. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Fitchburg. During WWII, she worked for the War Department in Boston and Washington, DC from 1943 to 1945 as a secretary. She worked as a Head Administrative Clerk in the business office for 30 years at Fitchburg State College retiring in 1979. After retiring she and her husband loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. Spending quiet time with her family is what Claire loved and treasured the most. She leaves two daughters. Charleen A. Boisvert and her husband, Roger of Fitchburg, Karen L. Schneider and her husband, Robert of Bothell, WA; three grandchildren, Amanda C. Kittredge, Jonathan R. Boisvert and Brit E. Schneider. She was the sister of the late Anita Chalifoux of Fitchburg and the grandmother of Evan R. Schneider who died in 2000. As Gram, she was proud of her grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. She also enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and going to the casino with her friends. May her memory forever live in those she loved so very much.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 Am Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, c/o St. Joseph's Church, Fitchburg. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 30, 2019