FitchburgOn July 28, 2020, at 3:35 pm, Claire M. Avant of Fitchburg sowed her last seed at the age of 66. Claire, the first daughter of Thomas Bennett and Nancy (Groves), was born in Boston on April 2, 1954. Claire sprouted when she met and married her high school sweetheart, the late Ron Byers, on June 2, 1971. They had five seedlings (3 sons & 2 daughters) by 1979. The family moved to Billerica where roots began to grow for the next several years. Claire had a passion for having fun. She thoroughly enjoyed sewing, listening to classic rock (before it was classic), planting her nose in a good Stephen King novel, and had a knack for finding a good deal. Claire was known for her wildly creative talent in costume designing. In addition, she worked several years for the USPS and through hard work and dedication, she achieved an upper management position during a time when it was almost unheard for women.Many times, Claire bravely packed up all five children for adventures to various destinations such as Wingaersheek beach, camping trips, or even the grocery store. Anyone who knew Claire understood that she had a unique and unforgettable sense of humor. She truly would go to great lengths to ensure a good laugh. Her children's ability to laugh in spite of life's many challenges, and more importantly to laugh at themselves, stemmed from her. At a whopping 5 feet 2 "3/4" inches, she had creative ways of disciplining her kids, who physically outgrew her at a young age. Her children have a particularly fond memory of a time at the beach when, let's just say, all five were behaving like "wild animals." She had all five line up and went down the line with her hand to our….. It was quite comical and looked like a scene from an episode of the three stooges. Regardless of the situation, Claire was always able to do the best she could with what she had. Her children will forever cherish the many memories, and hear her famous last words, which we've heard countless times - "There ain't no other, like your mother".Claire blossomed into her next chapter when she met her match John Avant. After both had ended 20+ year previous marriages, the two jokingly thought it to be fitting to get married on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7th. However, God had different plans and delayed their special day with a massive snow storm. The two lovebirds married December 8, 2003. They enjoyed time together at the beach, going to the theater, spending time with children and grandchildren, and mostly sharing laughs together. During this time, Claire discovered her green thumb and a true love for gardening. Her youngest son, Greg, built a beautiful area where Claire spent countless hours nurturing and growing her many vegetables. It was in her garden where she truly felt at peace. Claire is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.The cycle of life continues through Claire's survivors, her husband John Avant, her five children: son Ronnie Byers, his partner Colleen Jackson, and his son Ron Byers; son Eric Byers and his wife Paula Byers, and their three children Emily, Sarah & Jillian; daughter Elizabeth (Byers) Clarke and her husband Dana F. Clarke, their four children Larissa, Leandra, Autumn & Collin; daughter Faith (Byers) Tammaro, her son Zachary and his father Stephen Tammaro; son Greg Byers; step son Jarrod Avant; step son Jason Avant; three sisters Judy Dennehy and her husband Dan Dennehy, Barbara Bennett and Maria Holman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.AvantRelatives and friends will be received at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg on Saturday, August 8th from 1:00-3:00pm.