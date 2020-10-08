Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great GrandmotherLeominsterClaire M. Babineau, 80, of Leominster, Mass, passed away peacefully on October 1st surrounded by her loving family.Claire was born in Acadieville, N.B. on June 22nd 1940 and was the daughter of Antoine and Justine Doiron.Claire was married to her husband Laurie on June 30th 1962 and they were happily married for 58 years. She is survived by her mother Justine Doiron, 102 years old, from Moncton, N.B., her daughters, Joanne Pellerin (Gilles), Sandra Sears (Rick), two grandsons, Brandon and Ryan, and two step great granddaughters, Melody and Evelyn Pellerin.She also leaves behind her sisters, Claudette Thiffault (Yvon), Giselle Leger (Aldei), Yvette Maillet (Clarence), Rita Richard (Maurice), Lucille Chalifoux (Marcel), Lea Doiron; her brothers, Andre Doiron (Lea), Alfred Doiron (Giselle), Vincent Doiron (Nancy); also many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Claire was predeceased by her son David, her father Antoine Doiron, and brother and sister in law, Gerald and Delina Doiron.Claire's accomplishments and jobs throughout her life was to always be there to help make wedding cakes for family and friends. She also helped plan functions and events, with food and whatever assistance she was able to provide. Claire was a very caring and giving lady, she was always ready to help everyone and anyone in need, whether it be food, clothing, or shelter. She was also very involved with her community, she began and created the "East Side Neighborhood Association", which she was President for about 10 years. Claire also assisted a group of immigrants from all over the world to prepare them and get ready to become United States Citizens. She also volunteered for the Civil Defense of Leominster. Claire also worked for the City of Leominster as a Meter Maid and Police Matron, and she loved working for the Leominster Police Department.The most important things to Claire were her family, extended family and grandchildren. She was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone and loved life to the fullest.BabineauCalling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, October 10, from 8:00 – 10:00 am. The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am in Saint Cecilia's Church, 170 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will be held privately.