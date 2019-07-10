Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
14 Phoenix St.
Shirley, MA
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
Framingham, MA
Claire M. (Walsh) Cautela

Claire M. (Walsh) Cautela Obituary
Claire M. (Walsh) Cautela
of Shirley

Claire M. (Walsh) Cautela, 89, of Shirley formerly of Natick, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Life Care Center in Leominster.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will take place on Friday afternoon at 3 PM in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Framingham. There are no calling hours.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the Family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 10, 2019
