Mack Family Funeral Homes
105 Central Street
Gardner, MA 01440
(978) 632-0158
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church
333 Mechanic St.
Fitchburg, MA
Claire M. (Moore) Foresman


1928 - 2019
GARDNER

Claire M. (Moore) Foresman passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Claire was a woman of unending faith whose heart made room for all who needed her love. Even as her eyes and ears failed, they never missed a single thing of importance. She kept learning all her life: after retiring from Rand Whitney, she used her computer to keep in touch with far-flung family, she played online Scrabble every day (and cribbage whenever she could), she read on her Kindle. A fan of all sports teams, she especially loved watching her beloved Red Sox. Claire endured the hardest of times with courage and never forgot how to laugh or to dance. She made the world's best potato salad. And then there was her sneeze: we will never hear its like again. She will always be in our heads and hearts, helping us to discern what is right and good.

She leaves her husband, Paul W. Foresman; a daughter, Paula Foresman and her husband Michael; two sons, Kurt Foresman and his wife Laura, Jon Foresman and his wife Virginia; former daughter in-law, Debi Sprague; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Alan Foresman.

Foresman

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gardner Youth Baseball and Softball League, c/o Kurt Foresman, 74 High Street, Gardner MA 01440. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner is directing arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019
