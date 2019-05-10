Claire Mary Leger

of Fitchburg; 85



FITCHBURG - Claire Mary Leger, 85, of Fitchburg, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital.



Miss Leger was born in Fitchburg, March 5, 1934, one of twelve children born to Fidel and Sarah (Veautour) Leger and resided in Fitchburg for most of her life. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg.



She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church where she served on the school PTA and as a CCD teacher.



She enjoyed playing cards and took several cruises.



For nearly forty years Miss Leger worked in the accounts payable department of United Cooperative Farmers in Fitchburg, retiring in 1997. Many years ago she had worked at the Comfort Slipper Company also in Fitchburg.



She is survived by her sister, Doris Vaillancourt of Fitchburg and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Albin Leger, William Leger, Felix Leger, Amedee Leger, Gerard Leger, Irene Salvatore, Therese Rouleau, Helen Meeker, Lydia Therriault and Margaret Leger.



There are no services scheduled. Burial will be private.



The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 10, 2019