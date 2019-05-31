Lunenburg's oldest resident Lunenburg Clarence J. Goguen, 101, died peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home.



He leaves his wife, Blanche Mary (Vincent) Goguen; one daughter, Janet A. Benti and her husband Pat of Largo, FL; two sons, Donald R. Goguen and his wife Kathy of Oregon City, OR and John V. Goguen of Lunenburg, MA; four grandchildren, Kevin Hamel, Renell Apodaca, Heather Goguen and Meredith Miles; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa Offredi of Gilford, CT and many nieces and nephews.



Clarence was predeceased by four brothers, Rene J. Goguen, Edmond Goguen, Alex Goguen and Gerard Goguen; two sisters, Rita Waugh and Edna Arsenault.



He was born in Rumford, ME, a son of the late Auguste and Juliana (Gallant) Goguen. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a T-5 in the 10th Mountain Division, due to his alpine skill was a ski instructor. He served in the European and Pacific theaters of war. He was part of the dedication of the 10th Mountain Division trail at Mount Wachusett Ski area in Princeton, MA during the original dedication as well as the rededication in 2018.



Clarence was the oldest resident of Lunenburg and was a recipient of the Boston Post Cane. He worked for Independent Lock company in Fitchburg. He then started working for himself becoming for a short time the dealer of several European car marques. He claimed to be the first Volkswagen automobile dealer in the US. Volkswagen claimed that they could not supply enough vehicles shortly after and that they would get back with him when they could. In the meantime, in 1957 he became the fourth SAAB dealership in the United States. He became very passionate for the SAAB brand and remained an exclusive SAAB dealer until his retirement in 1984.



Clarence was an avid ski jumper, downhill skier, baseball pitcher, woodworker, oil paint artist and golfer, having had two holes in one during his lifetime. He also enjoyed making stained glass, building stone walls and gardening. He was a jack of all trades and constructed the building next to his home for the expended SAAB franchise where his son still runs a SAAB repair shop. He was a long suffering but proud Boston Red Sox fan. Clarence was also a Championship Speed Skater having won the Boston Silver Skate Derby on Feb. 16, 1941. Having been a member and the Fitchburg Mirror Lake Skating Club skating alongside of his Brother Alex, Carmelita Landry and Arthur M. Longsjo.



Clarence had a special love for his family and friends enjoying every moment he spent with them. Goguen A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the US Olympic Team at support.teamusa.org.



The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA. 01462 has been entrusted to assist Clarence's family with his funeral arrangements.



