January 2, 1931 - September 18, 2020
Merritt Island, FL
Clarence "Mickey" L. Phaneuf passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Kathleen Scullane Phaneuf, Mickey fought a long and hard battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Mickey was loved by his family and devoted caregivers, and will be remembered as a man of integrity who was always there for his family. Although his body failed him and his daily life was challenging, he demonstrated amazing courage and strength that could only have come from deep in the core of his soul.
As much as Mickey will be missed, all who loved him are thankful he has been released from the body that he could no longer control and is finally at peace.
Mickey was born in 1931 and grew up in Fitchburg, MA. He began an apprenticeship with General Electric that eventually brought him to Merritt Island in the early 1960s to work at the Space Center. He was an avid golfer and square dancer, and enjoyed travelling extensively with his wife before their health declined. He was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, and was able to continue receiving communion and spiritual support at home.
He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Lauretta (Hamel) Phaneuf, and his siblings Robert Phaneuf, David Phaneuf, Pauline DelleChiaie and Joan Phaneuf.
Mickey is survived by his brother Charles (Lou) Phaneuf, sister Denise Guizard, sister-in-law Rosemary Scullane; brother-in-law Joseph DelleChiaie, daughters Karen J. Phaneuf and Donna J. Hartmann, son Matthew D. Phaneuf and his wife Kate; grandchildren Katie Hartmann, Jocelyn Kachwaha, Anne Seacrest, Maggie Chladek, Christopher Barner, Justin Hartmann and Piper Phaneuf; and great-grandchildren AJ, Aaron and Alyssa Seacrest, Taylor and Ryan Chladek, and Tomoki Barner.
The family would like to express their unending gratitude to his special friends and outstanding caregivers who brought joy, comfort and peace to his final days.
A private memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October, 10, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Merritt Island, FL. In lieu of flowers, his loving memory can be honored through donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or a charity of your choice
