Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Claude J. Vaillancourt Obituary
Fitchburg

Claude J. Vaillancourt beloved husband of Annette L. (St. Denis) Vaillancourt passed away Thursday in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital. He is survived by his son, daughter, step- children, grandchildren, step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services are on Monday October 21,2019 @ 11a.m. A calling hour will be held prior to, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. in the Funeral Home and all are welcome to attend. Visit our web site for more information. WWW.LCAFH.COM

The Lavery Chartrand Alario, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing.

Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019
