Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland St.
Fitchburg, MA
Claudette R. (Belliveau) Gaudet


1935 - 2019
Claudette R. (Belliveau) Gaudet Obituary
Claudette R. (Belliveau) Gaudet
of Fitchburg; 83

FITCHBURG - Claudette R. (Belliveau) Gaudet, 83 passed away on Tuesday, February 12 at the Gardner Rehab and Nursing Center in Gardner.

Mrs. Gaudet was born on May 16, 1935 in New Brunswick, Canada a daughter of the late Edward and Edea (LeBlanc) Belliveau.

She was the wife of over sixty years to the late Ernest Gaudet who passed in 2017.

Mrs. Gaudet is survived by her daughter, Marie S. Gaudet and her husband, Kevin Oxford of Ashburnham, grandchildren, Morderianna L. Gaudet and River Gaudet-Oxford.

Mrs. Gaudet is predeceased by her brothers, Eugene, Raymond, Henry, Laurie, Arthur, Roger Belliveau, sisters, Lorraine Despres and Marie Belliveau.

For twenty five years Mrs. Gaudet was a self employed tax preparer. She had also worked at H& R Block and as a bookkeeper at Bartley & Dexter.

GAUDET - A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 16 in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019
