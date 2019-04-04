Colleen (Fisher) Dodson

of Leominster; 57



LEOMINSTER - Colleen (Fisher) Dodson, aged 57, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 2nd, 2019.



A St. Bernard's CCHS, Bay Path College, and Leominster School of Nursing graduate, Colleen was a nurse for over 30 years, for several years as an LPN at Saint Leo's Convent and then most recently as a Wellness Nurse at The Gables in Fitchburg, MA.



Colleen loved and was loved by many. Her love of jewelry, the ocean, her grand-dog Oliver, her friends, and her family permeated everything she did.



She was predeceased by her father, Donald Fisher, in 2001.



Colleen is survived by her mother (Elizabeth (Crowley) Fisher of Leominster), her daughter and son-in-law (Bridget (Dodson) Hagen and Matthew Hagen of Westwood), her partner of 10 years (Dave Carco of Leominster), and many aunts and cousins.



DODSON - The wake will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00PM, at the Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West Street, Leominster, MA.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00AM in St. Leo's Church at 108 Main Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will follow at St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gables' activity fund, 935 John Fitch Highway, in Fitchburg, MA 01420. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary