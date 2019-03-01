Concetta (DiNatale) Imprescia

formerly of Lunenburg, MA; 91



PLANTATION, FL - Concetta (DiNatale) Imprescia, 91, of Plantation, Florida, and formerly Lunenburg, MA, passed away peacefully in her home on February 20th, surrounded by her loving husband and family.



Connie was born on September 19, 1927 in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Luciano and Giuseppina (Pignata) DiNatale.



She owned and operated Connie's Beauty Salon in Fitchburg for 27 years. Connie received so much joy from the many patrons that passed through her salon. She was an inspiration for the new and experienced hairdressers that worked for her. She was always proud when one of her girls would continue on and open their own salon to follow their dream; like herself, of becoming successful business owners. She retired to Florida with Sam, her husband of 72 years. She was a member of the Newcomers Club, the Plantation Lodge of Elks, becoming an Elkette and St. Gregory's Parish.



Connie loved the music of Frank Sinatra. With her beautiful voice, she would always sing along with him. In her final days of hospice, she was still deriving joy from his music. She enjoyed Danielle Steele novels, trying her luck at the casino, and traveling with her husband.



She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She leaves her beloved husband Samuel of Plantation, FL; a daughter, Phyllis Benoit, wife of the late Donald Benoit, of Plantation, FL; a son, Philip Imprescia and his wife Laurie of New Hampshire, and a daughter Debra Aro and her husband Craig of New Hampshire; 6 grandchildren, Jaime, Laura, Philip, Jordan, Chelsea, and Dakotah; 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Angelina Nano, Sadie Perla, Josephine Deschenes, and Elena Viola all of Fitchburg.



Connie's funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date to be announced. In her memory, donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary