Leominster
Constance C. (Caron) Boucher, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Sterling Village Nursing and Rehab Center on December 22, 2019.
Constance, who is also known by her friends and family as "Connie," was born and raised in Fitchburg on May 18, 1929, daughter of the late Wilfred and Almina (Pelland) Caron. For many years, she enjoyed working at the extended day program at Julie Country Day School and at the Saint Leo's School in Leominster. Connie's favorite passions were gardening, leatherwork and word search puzzles in her spare time. Her favorite pastime was being with her beloved grandchildren.
She was survived by her two sons, Dennis Boucher and his wife Mary of FL., and Kevin Boucher of Leominster; grandchildren, Matthew, Jason, Bryan, Alison, Jacob, and Jeremy; great grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackson, William, Joseph, Jillian, Dakota and Cecelia.
Connie was predeceased by her husband Robert Boucher in 2013, and her son Randall Boucher in 1996.
The funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo's Church with a burial service at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg are assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019