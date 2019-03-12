Constance C. Bourque

of Fitchburg



FITCHBURG - Constance C. "Connie" Bourque, 90, of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10th in the LifeCare Center of Leominster, where she spent the last two years after being diagnosed with dementia.



Connie was born on March 4, 1929 in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Babineau) Bourque. She was raised and spent her life in Fitchburg.



Miss Bourque was predeceased by her brothers, Conrad and Joseph (Jerry) Bourque and sister-in-law Helen (Bourque) Bedard. She is survived by her sister-in-law Beverly (Cote) Bourque, her nieces, Karen Schneider, Debra Kruper, Kathleen DiGeronimo, Cheryl Bedard, Stephanie Bourque, and nephews, James Bourque, John and Jason Bourque.



Connie was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School, class of 1947. She worked at Hedstrom's and then went on to work at Simond Saw & Steel and retired in 1987. She was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of Fitchburg. She also attended the Senior Center in Fitchburg.



Connie was an avid bowler and won the 1967 city bowling championship. She was also a member of the Simond's women's bowling league. She loved the beach, traveling, dancing, bingo, the casino, card and board games, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She spent lots of time with her nieces and nephews, who she treated like her own.



The family is deeply grateful for the care and friendship of many of her friends in the Fitchburg Green's apartments where Connie resided previous to LifeCare, but most especially to her dear friends Jay and Ida who visited her on a regular basis. Additional thanks are extended for the care and support provided by the Leominster LifeCare, B-Unit staff.



BOURQUE - A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14th in St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg alongside her mother and father. Calling hours will be held in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA, from 9:30-10:30 Thursday morning, just prior to departure for the funeral.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Connie Bourque to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary