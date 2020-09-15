"Connie"
Leominster
Constance E. "Connie" Gariepy 83, of Leominster, died peacefully in her sleep at home in the early A.M.
She entered Heaven's Gates on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Connie is survived by her loving husband Wilfrid "Wil" of 63 yrs., three children Wayne and wife Jill, Jeffrey and wife Tammy, daughter Deborah and husband Irving Dietel.
She has eight grandchildren, Michael, Serena, Corinne, Ryan, Stephanie, Alissa Evelyn, Alex and Amy. Connie has five great grandchildren CJ,Trevor, Ella, Dax and Sienna. Two brothers are Edward Day and wife Doris, Dennis Day and wife Michelle.
Connie loved her many flower gardens and quilting, she made a quilt for each grandchild and great grandchildren until she was unable. Needlepoint was another craft she did and especially liked traveling around the country, camping in her trailer with family and her brother Ed's motorhome with his family. She loved and lived life to the fullest. Connie also belonged to the Montachusett Twirlers square dance club for 20 yrs.
She had an unwavering faith in Our Lord Jesus, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fitchburg and devoted many years assisting the Treasurer doing bookwork at church or on her home computer. She especially enjoyed fellowship after services and belonged to The Women's Circle.
A consummate mother and wife, she also worked at St. Vincent Radiological Associates in Worcester for many years.
Calling hrs. will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, 109 West St., Leominster. The Mass of Christian will be at St. Cecilia Church, 170 Mechanic St, Leominster at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Fitchburg, 1400 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or the Alzheimer's Association
