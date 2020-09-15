1/1
Constance E. Gariepy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Connie"

Leominster

Constance E. "Connie" Gariepy 83, of Leominster, died peacefully in her sleep at home in the early A.M.

She entered Heaven's Gates on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Connie is survived by her loving husband Wilfrid "Wil" of 63 yrs., three children Wayne and wife Jill, Jeffrey and wife Tammy, daughter Deborah and husband Irving Dietel.

She has eight grandchildren, Michael, Serena, Corinne, Ryan, Stephanie, Alissa Evelyn, Alex and Amy. Connie has five great grandchildren CJ,Trevor, Ella, Dax and Sienna. Two brothers are Edward Day and wife Doris, Dennis Day and wife Michelle.

Connie loved her many flower gardens and quilting, she made a quilt for each grandchild and great grandchildren until she was unable. Needlepoint was another craft she did and especially liked traveling around the country, camping in her trailer with family and her brother Ed's motorhome with his family. She loved and lived life to the fullest. Connie also belonged to the Montachusett Twirlers square dance club for 20 yrs.

She had an unwavering faith in Our Lord Jesus, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fitchburg and devoted many years assisting the Treasurer doing bookwork at church or on her home computer. She especially enjoyed fellowship after services and belonged to The Women's Circle.

A consummate mother and wife, she also worked at St. Vincent Radiological Associates in Worcester for many years.

Calling hrs. will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, 109 West St., Leominster. The Mass of Christian will be at St. Cecilia Church, 170 Mechanic St, Leominster at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Fitchburg, 1400 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420 or the Alzheimer's Association.



View the online memorial for Constance E. Gariepy


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved