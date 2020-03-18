|
|
Fitchburg
Constance E. (Turner) Pettingell, 93, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home after an illness.
She was the wife of 47 years to the late James W. Pettingell who died November 26, 1993.
She leaves one daughter, Sandra Mahaffey of ME; one grandson, Joel Mahaffey and his wife Christie of ME; one granddaughter, Tracey Shepherd and her husband David of NC; three great-grandchildren, Josie Shepherd, Waylon Shepherd and Ella Mahaffey; two nieces, Wendy Mathieu and Ashley Pheriault and three nephews, Bradford Turner, Andrew Turner, and Christopher Turner.
Constance was also predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Turner in 2008 and a niece Karen Mainville.
She was born in Fitchburg on January 16, 1927 a daughter of the late John T. and Glady (Groves) Turner. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School in 1944. She worked for both Simonds Saw and Steel Co. and Fitchburg Savings Bank. Constance was a former member of the Rollstone Congregational Church in Fitchburg.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mt. Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to either the French Connections, 925 W. Broadway, Gardner, MA 01440 or to the HealthAlliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA is assisting Constance's family with funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
View the online memorial for Constance E. (Turner) Pettingell
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020