Constance H. (Osborn) Grant
1930 - 2020
Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother

Leominster

Constance H. (Osborn) Grant, passed away on June 9, 2020, at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born in Leominster, MA, on June 1, 1930, daughter of the late John and Evangeline (Donovan) Osborn. She graduated from Fitchburg High School, Class of 1948. She was employed in the offices of Dooling and Dooling for many years, and later in the office of Edmund Taylor, MD, until her retirement in 1995.

She was a loving, kind, mother, aunt, grandparent and great grandparent. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Connie is survived by two daughters; Mary E. Harris (Jason), with whom she lived, Catherine M. Angelos (Thomas) of Gardner, MA, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John L. Grant, three sons; John A., Stephen P., and Thomas M. Grant, one daughter; Margaret M. Grant, five brothers and four sisters.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Constance H. (Osborn) Grant


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
