Constance M. Loiselle, 79
Constance M. Loiselle passed away at Glencliff Home in N.H. at the age of 79 on September 26, 2019. Connie was born in Leominster on November 5, 1939 the daughter of John P. Loiselle and Irene E. Metivier.
She attended St. Cecilia School and worked at Commonwealth Plastics. Later she went to live in N.H. with her brother.
She is survived by a brother Dennis and his wife Blanche, a sister Jane LeBlanc Lopez and her husband Jose, also a brother John P. Loiselle, Jr. and his wife Mary of Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother James and his wife Barbara.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019