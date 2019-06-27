Retired, Fitchburg Public Schools, 82



Constance Boudreau, 82, of Fitchburg, MA, and Lady Lake, FL, passed from this life on May 23, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, MA, and was the daughter of Albert and Exilda (Leger) Boucher.



Connie was born July 3, 1936 and was a 1954 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She was a stay-at-home mother and began working when her three children went to school. She was an amazing mother, and her children have particularly fond memories of that time with her. For several years, Connie worked as a paraprofessional in the Special Education Department within Fitchburg Public Schools, and then she decided to work as a Secretary at Fitchburg High School. Staff and students knew they were loved and respected by her, and they often sought her guidance. After retirement, Connie and her husband, Roger, spent time in Kennebunkport, Maine, and resided in Lady Lake, Florida. She loved spending time with her family, walking the beach, playing cards with her girlfriends, and enjoying time at the pool. She spent the past several years at Sterling Village Nursing Home where she was well cared for and loved by her family and friends. Connie was known throughout her life for her quick wit, sense of humor, and genuine love for people.



Connie now is reunited with her husband Roger R. Boudreau, a retired Fitchburg Firefighter, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her son Steven T. Boudreau and his wife Kerry, of Leominster, MA; her son William R. Boudreau and his wife Sarah, of Nashua, NH; her daughter Michelle M. Feola and her husband David, of Evergreen, CO; her brother John Boucher, of Glendale, AZ. Connie also leaves five grandchildren; Patrick and Kevin Boudreau, Ian and Jacqueline Boudreau, and Cassidy Johnson; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and beloved husband Roger, Connie was predeceased by her siblings Theresa (Boucher) Henault, Albertine (Boucher) LaBelle, Francis Boucher, Albert Boucher, Jr., and Armand Boucher.



Funeral services for Constance will be held on Monday July 1,2019, with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church 49 Woodland St. Fitchburg, MA. Burial in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery- Winchendon, MA, will be at a later date. A calling hour will be held on Monday morning at the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.







