Constance P. (Kendall) Dauphinais, 93 years old, of Leominster, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Heywood Hospital, Gardner. She is survived by her sons Kenneth P. Dauphinais, Jr. and his wife Mary of Westminster and Stephen K. Dauphinais of Leominster, grandchildren Sgt. James D. Dauphinais, U.S. Army and his wife Robin, Brian K. Dauphinais and Lisa N. Dauphinais, great-grandchildren Marisa and Trent and a step-great-grandson Floyd. Her husband of 66 years Kenneth P. Dauphinais died in 2012.



Constance was born in Fitchburg on September 7, 1925 and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1943. She had lived in Leominster for over 60 years. She was a member of St. Leo's Parish in Leominster, enjoyed rug braiding, sewing, knitting, crocheting and cake decorating. She enjoyed her husband's 2nd love for sailing and bringing up the family at the camp in Ashburnham every summer, where nice memories will carry throughout our lives. They can now be together forever.



Constance's funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am, in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. A calling hour will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 am in the funeral home. She will be buried next to her husband Kenneth in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.