Cora J. (French) VaanAnen, 70

Beloved Mother and Grandmother



FITCHBURG - Cora J. (French) VaanAnen, 70, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Fitchburg Gardens for Nursing and Rehab in Fitchburg after an illness.



She was the wife of the late Arthur VaanAnen who died in 1977.



She leaves two daughters, Coralyn VaanAnen of Fitchburg and Roxanne Humes and her husband Matthew of Export, PA; four grandchildren, Westley Vaananen, Jordan Humes, Matthew Humes and Connor Phelan; one brother, Westley French of Watertown, NY; and several nieces and nephews.



Cora was predeceased by a son, Westley Arthur VaanAnen who died in 2001.



She was born on November 17, 1948 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Westley and Emma (Denno) French. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. She worked as a waitress for the Monument Square Diner for many years in her youth. She also worked as a waitress at Friendly's and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. Cora studied accounting at Fisher Junior College and helped many of her friends with their taxes. She enjoyed doing puzzles and crocheting.



Funeral services will be private in the spring in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg.



