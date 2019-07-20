Corinne Brassard



Corinne E Brassard, 92 entered the gates of Heaven on July 17, 2019 @ Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale Arizona surrounded by her loving family. Corinne was born on June 29, 1927 to Patrick and Florida Gionet of Berlin New Hampshire. Corinne was predeceased by her husband Ernest Brassard of 42 years. Also predeceased by her brothers Gerard, Bob and Arthur Gionet and sisters Doris Ebb, Cora Lapointe and Theresa Munce.



Corinne is survived by her children Ernest Brassard and his wife Deborah of Carnelian Bay CA., Doreen Barbaro of Leominster, Joyce Bilodeau and her husband Henry of Centennial CO., Stephen Brassard of Leominster, and Suzanne Smith and her husband Lorenzo of Surprise AZ, 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.



Corinne was an active member of the Fraternal Order of The Eagles. She also belonged to a Bowling League @ Putnam Bowling Alley in Fitchburg every Wednesdays. She enjoyed her card game every Tuesday with Family and friends. She loved her music and danced right up to her final week. In her 80's she experienced the adventures of Parasailing and Paddle Boarding. She loved an adventure.



She was loved by all that knew her and inspired us to have a strong faith and to live our lives to the fullest. She loved nothing better than being surround by her family and friends…..and as she always told us "Be Happy" and "And Smile"



A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday August 16 2019 @ St Cecilia's Church at 11am. Followed by a reception at the Fraternal Oder of The Eagles, 456 Litchfield St, Leominster (12:30-4:30 pm). Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 20, 2019