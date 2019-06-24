of Shirley



Cornelia (Curran) Donovan, 80, of Shirley, MA died peacefully Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Known as Connie, she was the only child of James J. and Mary (Daley) Curran. She grew up in Shirley, lived in the North Country of New York (Plattsburgh) for 19 years, and returned to Shirley in 1984. She was a 1956 graduate of Fitchburg High School and attended Boston College. After raising her family, she worked for twenty years as a civilian employee for the United States Army at Fort Devens in Ayer and the Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. She retired from the Commander's Secretary position at Hanscom AFB in 2007. She enjoyed baking, reading, travelling, drinking "good" tea, and spending time with her family and many friends. She was a talented and gifted knitter, and an active member of The Knitting Guild Association. She was a member and former Chairperson of the Hazen Memorial Public Library. She was instrumental in the efforts that led to the construction of the new Hazen Memorial Library. She leaves behind three daughters, Shannon M. Donovan and her husband Robert J. Bergeron with whom she resided in Shirley, Megan L. Donovan and her husband, Glen T. Mullaley of South Easton, and Kelly D. Mootos and her husband, Paul P. Mootos of Alfred, Maine; five grandchildren, Emily Ann Mootos, Matthew Donovan Mullaley, Donovan F. Herreros, Marcos L, Herreros and Michael R. Bergeron. Her husband of 39 years, Donald F. Donovan, USAF Ret., predeceased her in 2004.



Calling hours will be held 4-7 PM, Wednesday, June 26th, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer, MA. A time of remembrance will be held at 6:30 PM. Services of committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Hazen Memorial Library Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Central Massachusetts, 649 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420 (https://www.cfncm.org/GiveiCurrentFutureDonorsi/DonateOnline.aspx). For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary