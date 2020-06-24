Courtney A. Harju
1988 - 2020
Fitchburg

The family of Courtney Ann Harju sadly announces her passing on June 10, 2020 after a brief illness.

She leaves behind Alianna Chanel Harju her daughter whom she adored, fiance Jeremy Gale and his children Alissia and Jeremy Jr(J.J),her mother Debra Ann Horne and stepfather Richard Boucher. Also two brothers Zachary Horne of Nashua,NH and Michael Harju of Worcester,MA,her aunt Cheryl Wheeler of Fitchburg,Ma and many nieces,nephews and cousins.She joins her sister Nicole J. Harju who gained her angel wings 7 years ago. Courtney graduated from Shriners Job Corp. in 2006,attended Monty Tech for graphic arts.She began her career at LUK Crisis Center Inc.in Fitchburg,MA where she worked for the past 7 years as a data processor. She enjoyed her music,had a great sense of humor and loved her family unconditionally. Friends and family will miss Courtney dearly.

Calling hours are from 2:00 - 3:30 with Words of Remembrance at 3:30 on Saturday, July 27 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



View the online memorial for Courtney A. Harju


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
JUN
27
Service
03:30 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Courtney was an amazing worker and is loved by her friends and colleagues at LUK. We are forever grateful to have worked with her. She remains in our hearts.
Beth Barto
Coworker
