FitchburgThe family of Courtney Ann Harju sadly announces her passing on June 10, 2020 after a brief illness.She leaves behind Alianna Chanel Harju her daughter whom she adored, fiance Jeremy Gale and his children Alissia and Jeremy Jr(J.J),her mother Debra Ann Horne and stepfather Richard Boucher. Also two brothers Zachary Horne of Nashua,NH and Michael Harju of Worcester,MA,her aunt Cheryl Wheeler of Fitchburg,Ma and many nieces,nephews and cousins.She joins her sister Nicole J. Harju who gained her angel wings 7 years ago. Courtney graduated from Shriners Job Corp. in 2006,attended Monty Tech for graphic arts.She began her career at LUK Crisis Center Inc.in Fitchburg,MA where she worked for the past 7 years as a data processor. She enjoyed her music,had a great sense of humor and loved her family unconditionally. Friends and family will miss Courtney dearly.Calling hours are from 2:00 - 3:30 with Words of Remembrance at 3:30 on Saturday, July 27 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.