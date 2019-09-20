|
|
of Fitchburg, formerly of Townsend
FITCHBURG
Craig A. Connors, 53, of Fitchburg, formerly of Townsend, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home.
Craig was born in Fitchburg, April 30, 1966, a son of Lynne T. (Sheedy) Connors and the late Kenneth D. Connors and resided many years in Townsend before moving to Fitchburg fifteen years ago. He was a 1984 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend and later attended Quinsigamond Community College and Becker College, both in Worcester. In the 1980's Craig served our country in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman.
For the past 10 years Craig worked as a licensed practical nurse at Seven Hills Pediatric Center in Groton. Craig was a vintage car and antique car enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting and shooting darts at the Marconi Club in Fitchburg.
In addition to his mother of Townsend, he leaves his daughter, Lindsay C. Connors of Ayer; his brother, Robert D. Connors of Winchendon; two sisters, Carolyn E. Bertsch of Middleton, RI, Kelly L. Hayward of Pepperell; his former wife, Rhonda L. (Fillebrown) Connors of Ayer and nieces and nephews.
Connors
Craig's family will receive family and friends from 10 am – Noon Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. A service of prayer and reflection will take place at noon in the funeral home. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lindsay C. Connors - Scholarship Fund, 240 Snake Hill Road, Ayer, MA 01432.
View the online memorial for Craig A. Connors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019