Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Craig A. Connors


1966 - 2019
Craig A. Connors Obituary
of Fitchburg, formerly of Townsend

FITCHBURG

Craig A. Connors, 53, of Fitchburg, formerly of Townsend, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home.

Craig was born in Fitchburg, April 30, 1966, a son of Lynne T. (Sheedy) Connors and the late Kenneth D. Connors and resided many years in Townsend before moving to Fitchburg fifteen years ago. He was a 1984 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend and later attended Quinsigamond Community College and Becker College, both in Worcester. In the 1980's Craig served our country in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman.

For the past 10 years Craig worked as a licensed practical nurse at Seven Hills Pediatric Center in Groton. Craig was a vintage car and antique car enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting and shooting darts at the Marconi Club in Fitchburg.

In addition to his mother of Townsend, he leaves his daughter, Lindsay C. Connors of Ayer; his brother, Robert D. Connors of Winchendon; two sisters, Carolyn E. Bertsch of Middleton, RI, Kelly L. Hayward of Pepperell; his former wife, Rhonda L. (Fillebrown) Connors of Ayer and nieces and nephews.

Connors

Craig's family will receive family and friends from 10 am – Noon Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. A service of prayer and reflection will take place at noon in the funeral home. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Townsend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lindsay C. Connors - Scholarship Fund, 240 Snake Hill Road, Ayer, MA 01432.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019
