of Fitchburg; 59 Fitchburg Craig A. Landon, 59, of Fitchburg, passed away quietly at his home on Monday, May 6th. Gooba, as his friends and family affectionately called him, was born on July 9th, 1959. He was the third child of Isabel and Marco Landon, he graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1977. He worked many years for Victory Button in Leominster, and Digital Equipment Corp. of Marlboro. Craig was a kind and caring man who would do anything for his family and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.



He leaves behind his sister Denise Landon of Fitchburg; his brother Tom Landon and wife Joanne of Leominster; two nieces, Nicole Sanchez of Fitchburg and Sadie Landon of Leominster; cousins, Mark Keisling of Leominster, Shelli Keisling of Coco Beach, FL, Neil Keisling of Woonsocket, RI, and Alex Keisling of Leominster.



He was predeceased by his mother Isabel M. Landon, his father, Marco J. Landon, his sister Debra J. Sanchez, his cousin Jeff Keisling, maternal grandparents, Thomas and Sadie Rahaim, and his paternal grandparents, Mary and Anthony Landon. Landon Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, May 11 from 9:00-11:00am. A service will be held at 11:00am in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at a later date.







