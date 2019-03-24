Craig M. McNamara

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Craig M. McNamara, 33, of Leominster, passed away of natural causes on March 22, 2019 in Leominster Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Craig was born in Fitchburg on July 11, 1985, a son of Philip McNamara and Denise Cannavino. Following in his grandfather Frank's footsteps, Craig worked in the Construction industry for many years, most recently for Jimenez Construction Co. He was also a talented welder. Craig enjoyed playing hockey and loved cooking for his family at their many BBQ gatherings. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend; he will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his mother Denise Cannavino of Leominster, his father Philip McNamara of Louisburg, NC; siblings, Meghan Jimenez and her husband Sebastian of Leominster and Branden McNamara and wife Nicole of Leominster; nieces and nephew, Hailey, Madison, and Fabian. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother Iona Cannavino of Leomisnter and his paternal grandmother Dolores Moeckel of Lunenburg.



Craig was predeceased by his paternal grandfather John McNamara and his maternal grandfather and best friend, Frank Cannavino.



MCNAMARA - The funeral will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, on Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday, March 26 in the funeral home. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary