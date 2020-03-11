Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rye & Thyme Tavern
Leominster, MA
Craig Stuart Hedstrom


1950 - 2020
Craig Stuart Hedstrom Obituary
January 28, 1950 – March 8, 2020

Craig Hedstrom passed away on March 8th. He leaves his wife, Patti Davenport-Hedstrom, of Leominster, and daughter, Jessie Davenport and son-in-law, Peter Franklin, of Framingham. He was the son of Constance and Robert Hedstrom of Leominster, both deceased, and brother of Doug Hedstrom of Greenville, NH, and Susan (husband Thomas) Charette of Leominster. He also leaves a loving group of extended family and friends.

Craig had a lifelong passion for music, was dedicated to his craft of masonry, and was a loving husband and father. He was also deeply interested in history and was a formidable Trivial Pursuit opponent.

As remembered by his family, some of his favorite moments included, Sunday drives listening to mix tapes and sharing the progress of his restoration projects or other stonework; cooking delicious meals for family and friends; and reuniting with his band, The Noblemen, for TAG Reunions and First Night performances. Most of all, we all remember him sitting back, softly picking away on his guitar and listening to the goings on around him, chiming in from time to time with a memory or funny joke.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Craig's life on Saturday, March 14th at Rye & Thyme Tavern in Leominster from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, simply take the time to share a song with a loved one.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020
