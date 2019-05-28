Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries

Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM


Cristal Rebecca Buxton 34



Cristal Rebecca Buxton 34 Obituary
Loving Daughter and Mother Ashburnham Cristal Rebecca Buxton, 34, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday Morning, May 25, 2019 in UMass Medical Center Worcester after a brief illness.

Cristal will be greatly missed by her parents, Douglas C. and Debra L. (Jackel) Buxton of Ashburnham; three children, Mackenzie, Armando and Alexander; and her fiancée, Mark Losaw.

Cristal lived most of her life in Ashburnham and attended Ashburnham public schools before graduating from Fitchburg High School in 2003. She loved spending time with her family, being out doors and fishing. Cristal was also a talented artist who excelled at sketching and drawing. Buxton Relatives and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Cristal's life by gathering for her funeral service on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11AM, in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St. Westminster. There are no calling hours or burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that memorial donations be made to the .

For further information please see

www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.




Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2019


