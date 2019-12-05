|
|
HOPKINTON
Curtis John Lisciotti passed away on November 24, 2019 surrounded by his friends and family following a courageous year-long fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Curtis is survived by his brother, Ronald Lisciotti of Leominster; his sisters, Lori-Ann Lisciotti of Bolton, and Maria Lisciotti of Leominster; his nieces and nephews, Alex, Alyssa, Samantha, Jacob and Maia; his grandniece Emma and many other loving cousins and extended family. Curtis was predeceased by his mother and father, Mary and Pierino Lisciotti of Leominster.
Curtis graduated from Leominster High School in 1973 before attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. Curtis was dedicated to his work in fashion, developing his career over 25 years at Lord & Taylor Department Stores, most notably as the Regional Visual Merchandiser for New England, Connecticut and upstate New York stores. Curtis went on to work as Visual Manager for Barney's New York Flagship store in Boston until 2015 before beginning work at Canvas Bag Machine, designing and creating upscale canvas bags.
Curtis enjoyed being health-conscious and staying active. He was an avid-gym goer, runner and hiker, and devoted vegetarian. He took interest in minimalism, automobile design, architecture and lighting. He enjoyed listening to '70s Motown and R&B, specifically Diana Ross and The Supremes. Curtis was dependable, helpful and supportive of all people and all living things. He will be remembered as kind, caring, compassionate and the true definition of a friend.
Curtis' family would like to extend their gratitude to his dear friends, Rob Eident, Tim and Carol Olmstead, for their generosity and kindness over the last year and beyond. We love you and cannot thank you enough.
Lisciotti
Service to be held at St. Anna's Church in 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA at 11:00 am on December 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate or mailed to 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Curtis John Lisciotti
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019