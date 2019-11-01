|
Cynthia J. (Bowser) Valiton, 54 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28. She was born on August 6, 1965 in Leominster a daughter of Eugene and Gloria (Gould) Bowser.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 38 years, William Valiton, III of Ashburnham, one daughter, Vanessa J. Bettencourt and her husband, Matthew of Fitchburg, one grandson, Tyler Bettencourt, one brother, Baron Bowser of Lunenburg, one sister, Anne Bowser of Gardner and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers, John, Billy, Mark, and Brad Bowser.
Cynthia was employed for many years at Noyes Insurance in Shirley. She was passionate about politics, and loved being involved with FLAP (Fitchburg Leominster All Politics) TV, where she made lifelong bonds with co-workers.
She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.
Cynthia had a great passion for the ocean, enjoying the sun and beach. She loved nothing more than her family and friends; she would help anyone in need, touching many lives along the way.
Calling hours are from 10:00am – 12:00 noon on Thursday, November 7 with a prayer service starting at 12:00 noon in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019