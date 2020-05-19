Dana A. Fields
1964 - 2020
of Ashburnham; 55

ASHBURNHAM

Dana A. Fields, 55, of 32 East Rindge Road, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg on November 7, 1964, son of John A. Fields of Ashburnham and the late Lorna L. (Therriault) Fields. Dana grew up in Ashburnham and attended Oakmont Regional High School and was a member of its football team. He and his wife lived for the last 15 years in Ashburnham.

Dana worked as an HVAC technician for Whitney Brothers in Clinton for the last year and had previously been employed in the same field for other area companies. Dana was a total handyman, a true "jack of all trades" and fixed everything around his home. In addition to his love for his family, Dana enjoyed being a brewmaster, brewing his own brand of beer in his own home.

In addition to his father, Dana leaves his wife of 22 years, Patricia A. (Desjardins) Fields; five children, Dana J. Fields and his wife Kristina of Merrimac, NH, Farah Fields of Fitchburg, Carissa Raposa of Westminster, Orrin T. Fields and Riana S. Fields, both of Ashburnham and; ten grandchildren, Luie (deceased), Christian, Jayson, Emmett, Enesme, Dexter, Evalet, Linkin, Aubrey and Amelia; two sisters, Sherri L. Mowrey and her husband Robin "Bunzy" of Royalston and Tara Boston and her husband William of Winchendon and several nieces and nephews. A sister, Rebekah Lynn Fields, preceded him in death.

Fields

Private funeral services will be held in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.

Burial will be in Woodside Cemetery, Westminster.

Memorial donations may be made to the Fields Children Education Fund, care of Athol Savings Bank, 52 Main Street, Ashburnham, MA 01430.

www.stone-ladeau.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
