Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Dana W. Haueisen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana W. Haueisen Obituary
Dana W. Haueisen
lifelong resident of Lunenburg; 60

LUNENBURG -- Dana W. Haueisen, 60, a lifelong resident of Lunenburg, died Monday morning, March 4, at home.

He was born in Fitchburg on March 2, 1959, the third child of Harry E. and Patricia A. (Johnson) Haueisen, and he lived in Lunenburg for most of his life. After attending Lunenburg schools, he graduated from Monty Tech in 1977.

He is survived by his mother, his elder siblings David E. Haueisen of Townsend, Diane L. Sweeney-Goodman of Leominster, as well as a son, Stephen C. Haueisen of Newtown, Conn. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Heidi M. (Witkowski) Haueisen, aunts and uncles and cousins, as well as six nieces and nephews. He also leaves his good friend, Joe Testa.

He was predeceased by his father in November 2010, his brother Jay S. Haueisen in July 2018, and his brothers-in-law Paul W. Sweeney in 2003 and Lenny Goodman in 2016.

At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours nor a service. Interment in Lunenburg's North Cemetery will be in the spring at the family's convenience.

Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery-Chartrand-Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street, Fitchburg, is handling arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019
