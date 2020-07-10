TOWNSEND
Danial Aho, who resided in Townsend for most of his life, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. He was 70 years of age.
Born on July 18, 1949, Danial was one of two brothers, born to Herman, Jr. and Lucille M. (Peabody) Aho.
As a young man, Danny was very active in 4-H. As a young adult, he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Townsend Fire Department. Known as a hard worker, he was a farmer, a school bus driver, and a custodian and groundskeeper at North Middlesex Regional High School. He finished off his career as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Townsend Highway Department, retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Danial is survived by his son, Paul Aho of Portland, ME; his daughter, Kimberley Greenough of Townsend; his grandson, Levi Greenough of Townsend; his mother, Lucille M. (Peabody) Aho of Townsend; his brother, John R. Aho, along with his wife Carol, of Townsend; his nephew Joshua Aho, of Townsend; and his niece Sara Aho-Braley, of Fall River. Danial was predeceased by his father, Herman Aho, Jr.
Aho
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend, is assisting the family with the arrangements. No public services will be held. Please visit, www.andersonfuneral.com
for additional information or to leave an online condolence. View the online memorial for Danial Aho