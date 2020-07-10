1/1
Danial Aho
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danial's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOWNSEND

Danial Aho, who resided in Townsend for most of his life, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. He was 70 years of age.

Born on July 18, 1949, Danial was one of two brothers, born to Herman, Jr. and Lucille M. (Peabody) Aho.

As a young man, Danny was very active in 4-H. As a young adult, he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Townsend Fire Department. Known as a hard worker, he was a farmer, a school bus driver, and a custodian and groundskeeper at North Middlesex Regional High School. He finished off his career as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Townsend Highway Department, retiring after more than 30 years of service.

Danial is survived by his son, Paul Aho of Portland, ME; his daughter, Kimberley Greenough of Townsend; his grandson, Levi Greenough of Townsend; his mother, Lucille M. (Peabody) Aho of Townsend; his brother, John R. Aho, along with his wife Carol, of Townsend; his nephew Joshua Aho, of Townsend; and his niece Sara Aho-Braley, of Fall River. Danial was predeceased by his father, Herman Aho, Jr.

Aho

The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend, is assisting the family with the arrangements. No public services will be held. Please visit, www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.



View the online memorial for Danial Aho


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home - Townsend
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved