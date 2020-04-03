|
Rindge, NH
Daniel H. LaBell, D.C., 65, passed away in his home on March 31, 2020.
He was born in Fitchburg on May 18, 1954, a son of the late Alfred and Pauline (Pellerin) LaBell. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1972, and later from the New York Chiropractic College, Long Island in 1991. In 1992 Daniel opened his practice, Mass Ave Chiropractic Center, where he dedicated his life to serving his patients, where they were greeted with a smile and a joke. He absolutely loved what he did for a living and felt like his patients were his extended family.
He loved his lake front home, where he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and many other outdoor activities with his family and friends. He was an avid gardener, and could often be found working around the yard. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
Daniel is survived by his siblings, Gary LaBell and his significant other Beth Sullivan of Princeton, Michelle Thammachack of Shelbyville, TN, Giselle Ferrelli of Naples, FL, and Theresa Knoll and her husband Ron of Fitchburg; nieces and nephews, Lindsey Englund, Erica and Christopher Knoll, Jeremy and Vinny Thammachack. He also leaves his lifelong friends, Dave C, John D, Tommy D, and Larry L.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2020