Daniel J. LeBlanc, 47, of Lutz, Florida, formerly of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020.
Daniel was born in Fitchburg, December 2, 1972, a son of Mariette (LeBlanc) Therrien and was a 1990 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fitchburg.
Daniel had worked in the construction industry.
In addition to his mother of Fitchburg he leaves his brother, Jason Therrien of Fitchburg; his sister, Shauna Therrien of Gardner; his niece and goddaughter Gianna as well as nieces, Isabella and Ava and nephew Adriel. Daniel also leaves behind his close aunt, Linda (LeBlanc) Thibault, her spouse Robert Thibault and cousins Kaitlyn and Ashley as well as many other friends and family.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert Therrien and his uncle, Gilles LeBlanc, both of Fitchburg.
Daniel was very humble and always willing to lend anyone a helping hand. He loved to joke around and laugh with friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held privately. The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
