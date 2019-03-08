Daniel J. Murphy

lifelong resident of Townsend; 75



TOWNSEND - Daniel J. Murphy, 75, of Townsend, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.



Dan was born in Fitchburg, May 28, 1943, a son of Charles J. and Eleanor (Hackett) Murphy Sr. and was a lifelong Townsend resident. He attended Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Fitchburg before graduating from North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend. After graduating from high school, Dan enlisted in and served four years in the United States Coast Guard.



Following his discharge from the armed forces, Dan continued his education at Bentley College in Waltham, majoring in accounting.



For eleven years Dan owned and operated Analytical Financial Services in Townsend retiring in 2009. Previously, he had worked several years as the comptroller at Jac-Pac Food Sales Corporation in Manchester, NH.



Dan held several appointed and elected positions in the Town of Townsend including Finance Committee from 1997-2002, Town Clerk 1999-2008 and Board of Selectmen 2002-2006. He was an avid runner and was a member of the Townsend VFW, American Legion Posts and St. John's Church. He was very proud of his Irish heritage.



He leaves his wife of 48 years, Sandra L. (Daigle) Murphy; his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Jill Murphy of Longmeadow; three daughters, Lynsie M. Murphy of Townsend, Colene Murphy - Lessard and her wife, Heather of Leominster, Jillian M. Murphy and her husband, Rob Carr, of Townsend: his brother, Charles J. "Jay" Murphy of Townsend; seven grandchildren, Hailey Murphy, Hunter Murphy, Jake Murphy, Cameron Carr, T.J. Murphy, Jack Murphy, and Eavan Murphy-Lessard.



He was the brother of the late Margaret J. Bennett of Ashburnham.



MURPHY - A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery.



Calling hours are 2-5 PM Sunday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.



Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. dav.org. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary