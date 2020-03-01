|
Daniel L. Comeau of Fitchburg
Daniel L. Comeau, 54, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 26, 2020. Daniel had a passion for mechanics, cooking and cars. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Katelyn Huffman of Ashburnham, his son, Daniel P. Comeau of Ashburnham, two beautiful granddaughters, and many brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Homer Comeau and his brother Norman Comeau. Services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020