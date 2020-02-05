Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Colon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. Colon Obituary
Daniel M. Colon
of Gardner; 69

Daniel M. Colon, 69, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on January 31, 2020, from complications of diabetes.

Born and raised in Gardner, Massachusetts, he was the son of Thomas and Ellen Colon.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara (May) Colon of 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their son, Nicholas. Brothers- Thomas of Albuquerque, NM, Michael of Gardner, MA Sisters - Eileen Eaton of Delray Beach, FL, Maryellen Leger of Boca Raton, FL, Margaret Meeker of Leominster, MA, Susan Richardson of Boca Raton, FL, Patricia Bofill of Delray Beach, FL.

He also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Danny was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing.

He loved his Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and playing with his dogs.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -