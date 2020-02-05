|
Daniel M. Colon
of Gardner; 69
Daniel M. Colon, 69, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on January 31, 2020, from complications of diabetes.
Born and raised in Gardner, Massachusetts, he was the son of Thomas and Ellen Colon.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara (May) Colon of 38 years.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and their son, Nicholas. Brothers- Thomas of Albuquerque, NM, Michael of Gardner, MA Sisters - Eileen Eaton of Delray Beach, FL, Maryellen Leger of Boca Raton, FL, Margaret Meeker of Leominster, MA, Susan Richardson of Boca Raton, FL, Patricia Bofill of Delray Beach, FL.
He also had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Danny was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing.
He loved his Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and playing with his dogs.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020