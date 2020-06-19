Daniel P. Rizzo Sr.

formerly of Fitchburg and Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Daniel P Rizzo Sr., 91 died peacefully, Sunday, June 14, in his sons home, in Wellington, Florida, surrounded by his children. Dan was born in Fitchburg, on April 8, 1929, son of Salvatore Rizzo and Lena (Errico) Rizzo. Dan lived in Fitchburg until 1976 before moving to Leominster and then to South Florida in 2017. Dan's extreme passion for music led him to be one of the areas most talented accordion players. His passion would become his livelihood and could be seen throughout Massachusetts, strolling at clubs, restaurants and weddings. Most notably at the Prince Grotto Restaurant in Lowell, MA. While living in Fitchburg, Dan opened his own music store, Danny Rizzo Music Center, on Water St. in Fitchburg where he furthered his love for music by teaching, selling and providing music lessons of various instruments to beginners. Teacher by day and musician by night, Dan was a hard worker but truly did what he loved.



Dan leaves his wife, Mary (Roselli) Rizzo and his three children, Peter Rizzo and his wife Kim; Danny Rizzo Jr; Lisa Blood and her husband Tim; his sisters Josephine Belli and Mary Riccardi; his brother Sam Rizzo; his 5 grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Michael, Joel and Joshua and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be private and held at a later date as well as the burial which will be in the St. Bernards Cemetery, In Fitchburg, Massachusetts.



