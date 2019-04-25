Danielle Glaser



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Danielle Glaser at her home on Easter, April 21, after a one year illness with cancer.



She was a hospital administrator and Transcendental Meditation teacher. She leaves behind her daughters, Anne and Marlène Charland, both of Montreal, and her husband, Jay Glaser, MD of Sterling, MA, as well as two sisters, many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



We will be celebrating her beautiful life with a Catholic funeral mass in her native Quebec City, at St. Michel de Sillery, 1600 rue du Cardinal-Persico, on May 4th at 10am. The family encourages you to help console us in the traditional way (shiva) with your presence and your sharing of memories, at Danielle's cherished home on East Lake Waushacum, 93 Lake Shore Drive in Sterling, MA, 5pm to 8:30pm, Wednesday through Friday (April 24, 25, and 26).