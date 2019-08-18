Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc.
109 West St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danielle Doiron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danielle M. Doiron


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danielle M. Doiron Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Danielle M. Doiron, 35, of Fitchburg, died August 16, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was born in Leominster, November 6, 1983, daughter of the late Howard Doiron and Sheila (Delorey) Doiron. Danielle worked as a waitress and homemaker. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. Her children meant the world to her.

Danielle is survived by her mother; Sheila (Delorey) Doiron of Fitchburg, two sons; Tyrell Tanner of Cranston, RI, Dominic Johnston of Fitchburg, two daughters; Taisha Doiron-Maxwell of Westfield, MA and Kaylee Tanner of Cranston, RI, two sisters; Leslie Walker of Scottsdale, AZ, Ashley Lolli and her husband Michael, of Leominster, a nephew; Lucas Lolli and two nieces; Charlotte Lolli and Juliana Spinelli-Lolli of Leominster.

Doiron

Calling hours for family will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Danielle M. Doiron
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danielle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now