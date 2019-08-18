|
Danielle M. Doiron, 35, of Fitchburg, died August 16, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. She was born in Leominster, November 6, 1983, daughter of the late Howard Doiron and Sheila (Delorey) Doiron. Danielle worked as a waitress and homemaker. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. Her children meant the world to her.
Danielle is survived by her mother; Sheila (Delorey) Doiron of Fitchburg, two sons; Tyrell Tanner of Cranston, RI, Dominic Johnston of Fitchburg, two daughters; Taisha Doiron-Maxwell of Westfield, MA and Kaylee Tanner of Cranston, RI, two sisters; Leslie Walker of Scottsdale, AZ, Ashley Lolli and her husband Michael, of Leominster, a nephew; Lucas Lolli and two nieces; Charlotte Lolli and Juliana Spinelli-Lolli of Leominster.
Calling hours for family will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019