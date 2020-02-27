|
Age 55
Fitchburg
Darlene A. (Murray) Donahue, 55, a longtime Fitchburg resident, was stricken ill and died at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She leaves her husband of 32 years, David E. Donahue; two sons, Michael V. Donahue of Fitchburg and Matthew E. Donahue of Gardner; three brothers, Bryan R. Bullion of Fitchburg, Vincent W. Murray of Redhook, NY and Richard A. Murray of New Hartford, NY; one sister, Kim M. Murray of Hyde Park, NY; and a very close niece, Myndee Murray of Manchester, NH.; and many other nieces and nephews.
Darlene was employed at the Market Basket in Fitchburg since she was 17 years old and retired in 2017.
She was a 1983 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She loved children and was a foster mother to many children through the years. She had a passion for music, family, concerts, the beach and going out with her girlfriends.
She was born in Cold Spring, NY on December 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Vincent J. and Joan Barbara (Bullion) Murray.
Funeral Services will be private.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, has been entrusted with Darlene's funeral arrangements.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
