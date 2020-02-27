Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Darlene A. Donahue


1964 - 2020
Darlene A. Donahue Obituary
Age 55

Fitchburg

Darlene A. (Murray) Donahue, 55, a longtime Fitchburg resident, was stricken ill and died at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She leaves her husband of 32 years, David E. Donahue; two sons, Michael V. Donahue of Fitchburg and Matthew E. Donahue of Gardner; three brothers, Bryan R. Bullion of Fitchburg, Vincent W. Murray of Redhook, NY and Richard A. Murray of New Hartford, NY; one sister, Kim M. Murray of Hyde Park, NY; and a very close niece, Myndee Murray of Manchester, NH.; and many other nieces and nephews.

Darlene was employed at the Market Basket in Fitchburg since she was 17 years old and retired in 2017.

She was a 1983 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She loved children and was a foster mother to many children through the years. She had a passion for music, family, concerts, the beach and going out with her girlfriends.

She was born in Cold Spring, NY on December 30, 1964, a daughter of the late Vincent J. and Joan Barbara (Bullion) Murray.

Funeral Services will be private.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, has been entrusted with Darlene's funeral arrangements.

For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020
