Darlene F. (Hurst) Binnall

LEOMINSTER - Darlene F. (Hurst) Binnall, 63
of Leominster, MA passed away in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital after a long illness.

Darlene was born January 5, 1956 in Fitchburg, MA daughter of Edward and Pauline (Caisse) Hurst and lived many years in Fitchburg before moving to Leominster.

She worked extensively in the restaurant and food service industry as a waitress, among which were the former Maryann's Coffee and Donut Shop and Dandy's Coffee Shop both in Fitchburg, MA. She enjoyed playing bingo throughout the area and taking trips to Foxwoods. She most enjoyed vacationing at York Beach, Maine with family and friends. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg, MA.

She is survived by her children, Chad J. Binnall and wife Emily of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Jason T. Bainnall of Chester, South Carolina, her step-daughters, Kimberly J. Cote of Fitchburg, MA and Korina M . Malakie of Barre, MA, brothers, David and Dennis Hurst of Worcester, MA, sisters, Cheryl Hurst of Fitchburg, MA, and Jayne Natywa in Illinois, ten grandchildren, her uncle cliff and aunt Joyce and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Steven Binnall in 2005 and her brother Edward "Chuckie" Hurst.

BINNALL - Her funeral will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 with a Mass @ 10a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg. Interment will be later in the spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Sunday afternoon from 3 until 5 p.m.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019
