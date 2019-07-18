of Leominster; 60



LEOMINSTER



Darlene L. (Kurtz) Champagne, 60 years old of Leominster, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Lifecare Center of Leominster.



Darlene was born December 13, 1958 the daughter of Wallace and Thelma (Gagnon) Kurtz. She leaves her son, Stephen Champagne and his wife Cheryl of Merrimack NH, her daughter, Jennifer Champagne of Leominster, brother Wallace Kurtz of Lunenburg, 2 sisters, Dory Cutting of Lunenburg and Jeanne Kurtz of Leominster, and 5 grandchildren, Arianna Kelly, Jonathan Vincent, Rachel Vincent, Jacob Champagne and Lillyann Vincent. She was predeceased by her sister, Donna-Jo Mallard in 2013.



Darlene graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1977, and worked at various stores throughout the area, but mostly she just enjoyed taking care of her family and grandchildren.



Calling hours in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster will be held on Monday, July 22nd from 10 am - 12 pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Please omit flowers memorial contributions can be made to either the , 209 W Central St, Natick, MA 01760, or , 70 Walnut St, Wellesley, MA 02481. ww.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



