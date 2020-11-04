of Townsend
David A. Sawyer of Townsend, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.The cherished husband to Theresa C. (Charves) Sawyer, he was 80 years of age.
Born in Milbridge, Maine, David was one of two siblings, born to the late Donald F. And Myra (Hinckley) Sawyer.
David was honorably discharged after serving 3 years in the US Army, later attending Wentworth Institute of Technology. He sold insurance for several years before working 32 years for Raytheon as a missile technician. He was a longtime active member of the Townsend Rod and Gun club, and a proud NRA member. He was also an avid stamp collector and enjoyed teaching people about the history of stamps. Often seen behind a camera, he enjoyed passing his love of photography on to his daughter in law Stacy.
David is lovingly survived by his wife, Theresa C. Sawyer; his sons, Jonathan L. Sawyer, and his wife Stacy of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, and Joseph W. Sawyer of Townsend; his sister Faith Ball of Waldoboro, Maine; his grandchildren, Jonathan, Caleb, Hannah, Emily, Angela and Levi.
A Funeral Mass will be held on November 9, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 1 School St., Townsend, at 11:30AM.Visiting hours will be held at TJ Anderson and Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, prior to the Mass. Committal services will take place at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon at 1:00PM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St., Townsend, MA 01469.For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit, www.andersonfuneral.com
