Always on Our Thoughts, Forever in Our Hearts
David Allen Gloriant, age 72, passed peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Friday August 7, 2020.
David was born and lived in Fitchburg, MA for many years before moving to Saco, ME and then to Somerville, MA where he has lived for the past 30 yrs.
He leaves behind a wife Kathleen of Somerville, Brother James and his wife Diane Gloriant of York, ME, a Daughter Jessica and her husband Jake Wilbur of Fitchburg, Step-daughter Kelly Andrick of Somerville, and Step son- Sean and his wife Lisa Paige of Andover, MA. Grandchildren: Sarah Mears and Jacob Wilbur of Fitchburg, Lilith Bean of Boston, Michael Andrick of Greenfield, MA, Evan Paige of Andover, Joshua Paige (US Marine Corp), Mitchell Paige (MA National Guard) and Dylan Paige of Andover.
David is preceded in death by his parents Samuel J. and Florence Gloriant of York, ME and Brother-in-Law David M. Ward of Somerville, MA.
David was a "Jack of all Trades and Master of All", from Musician, Singer, Painter, Construction/Destruction, Locksmith and Computer guru (especially computer hardware and security).
His biggest love was his daughter, step-children and grandchildren. He was very proud of all their struggles and accomplishments.
David's musical career started around the age of 16 yrs when he played with local garage bands. His professional career began a few years later with groups like "Mad Jack", "The Carpetbaggers" and later with "Dust-n-Thyme". His many gigs took him to many cities and states where he earned many fans and made good friends which he still has today.
On the business side, he has worked for Vaniera Painting Co., Whittemore Hardware, Tags Hardware, E-Support Now and Tufts University where he worked and retired from their IT Department as a Backup Supervisor.
A viewing/service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 PM at the Keefe's Funeral Home at 2175 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA 02140.
Burial will be Private.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for relatives and friends.
Donations can be made to: CareDementions Hospice at 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-12, Danvers, MA 01923, The Wounded Warrior Project
or an Animal rescue/Shelter of your choice. View the online memorial for David Allen Gloriant