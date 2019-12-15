|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
David Anthony Soderman, 53, of Leominster, died Wednesday, December 11, after an illness.
David was born November 14, 1966, in Greenfield, son of David P. Soderman and Gloria (Harris) Greenwood. He lived most of his life in Leominster and graduated from Leominster High School in 1986. David enjoyed working for Kitchen Associates in Sterling. He was a hard worker and loved the outdoors, sitting on his porch with Shellie, music, building things, working on cars, and shopping.
He leaves his girlfriend of 25 years, Shellie DeBarge; his father and stepmother, David and Peaches Soderman; his mother and stepfather, Gloria and Ronald Greenwood; his "in laws", Sue and Steven Saball; "brothers-in-law", Travis Saball and Sean Saball and his wife, Alex; several cousins.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 21, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019